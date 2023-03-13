Power Workers, Road Crews Prepare for Nor'easter, Potentially Bringing Heavy Impacts

Storm preparations were underway on Monday morning, ahead of the incoming nor'easter that's expected to bring significant impacts to New England, including notable snowfall, heavy winds and potential power outages.

Trucks were seen early Monday morning lining up at the salt pile in Chelsea, Massachusetts, as crews gear up for the storm.

With high winds anticipated during this multi-day nor'easter, there's always a risk of losing power.

As road crews prepare to treat streets and highways across the state, it will be up to power companies to help keep the lights on during the gusty winds and the heavy snowfall expected over the next couple of days.

Power provider Eversource said the company is even bringing crews from out of state, and they're expected to arrive on Monday. Over 1,000 line and tree crews are set to be prepositioned across Massachusetts, working around the clock, especially in the aftermath of the storm.

Eversource has also urged individuals to prepare for the storm, explaining that if the power goes out, it could take some time before it returns.

“When you think about those high wind gusts, particularly along the coast, it's just not safe for us to put our crews up in bucket truck," Chris McKinnon, an Eversource spokesperson said. "So they might not be able to get up into the air to make those repairs to the overhead lines for several hours, or there could be even more extensive time if the winds just don't die down there.”

Today: Highs in mid 40s, evening rain showers in eastern MA. Snow in higher terrain. Tuesday: First Alert, damaging wind gusts possible (near 50 mph), scattered power outages likely. Rain becomes snow later.

The energy customer has warned people to not approach downed wires, and to report them immediately to 911 and report any outage online at Eversource.com or by calling 800-592-2000 in eastern Massachusetts.