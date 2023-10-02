Powerball jackpot is over $1 billion for Monday night's drawing

Monday's Powerball drawing is creating a lot of hype, with the jackpot prize eclipsing the $1-billion mark.

The Powerball drawing — set for 10:59 p.m. Monday — has an estimated jackpot of $1.04 billion, with an estimated cash prize of $478.2 million.

The jackpot has gotten so high because the last time someone matched all six numbers was back in July. There have been over 30 drawings since.

No one in New England even hit the $1-million prize during Saturday's drawing.

Everyone knows that it's extremely improbable to hit the jackpot. To be exact, the chance of winning $1.04 billion are 1 in 292,201,338.

One person trying his luck ahead of Monday's drawing said that he would give a lot of his winnings away.

"A million just for me and my family, if I had the $1 billion like it's at right now then I'd be handing it out," Brian Moniz said. "I'm already halfway through my lifetime, I don't need all that money. The poor people that fought for this country and do the hard things for this country that America don't hand out to them, those are the people who need that money."

The winning numbers Saturday were: 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 with a red Powerball of 22 and a Power Play of 2x.