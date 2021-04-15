Pregnant HGTV Star Erin Napier Shares Photo of Her ‘Weird' Baby Bump

Erin Napier is here to remind us that baby bumps come in all shapes and sizes.

On Monday, the pregnant “Home Town” star, who is expecting her second child with husband Ben Napier, shared an Instagram photo where her belly is on full display.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“32 weeks. I know it’s weird,” Napier, 35, wrote, noting that her 3-year-old daughter, Helen, “hid the same way right up until the day she was born.”

Dr. Christine Greves, an OB-GYN at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies in Orlando, Florida, says it’s important to remember that each woman is different.

“If the fundal measurement— the length from the bottom to the top of the uterus — is normal, there is usually nothing to worry about," Greves told TODAY Parents. "What matters is how the uterus measures."

Dr. Lisa Thiel, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Spectrum Health Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, explained that bumps vary in size for a variety of reasons.

“Patient height, weight, uterine size and anatomy all play a role,” Thiel said. "Also the position of the baby and the position of the uterus itself can change how a pregnancy is carried. For example, a tall patient with a uterus that ties back towards the spine can carry a pregnancy for quite a long time before a bump appears or is noticeable.”

Erin and Ben Napier announced on Sunday that they will be welcoming a baby girl in a few weeks.

"Last spring, I put away the changing table supplies because I no longer had an infant," Erin wrote on Instagram. "I put it away in the guest room closet and then I cried because I thought how lonesome Helen must feel up there in her crib beside an empty room every night."

Soon after, Erin watched her dad and his brother standing at their father's graveside.

"Two men with many differences strengthened each other," she shared. "Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could. Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive. And we wanted that for Helen. Someone to stand with her when we can’t someday."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: