Pregnant woman stabbed by husband in Rhode Island: “It is devastating'

A pregnant woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband on Friday in Westerly, Rhode Island, while two children were at the home.

Police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the woman was stabbed in the back and arm at a High Street residence. She was flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital. There was no immediate update on her or her unborn child's condition.

The victim was able to speak with officers after she was attacked and told them her husband, identified as 33-year-old Antoine Knight, was responsible, WJAR reports.

The two children who were present for the stabbing were not hurt, police added.

Knight was arrested and charged with domestic felony assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic disorderly conduct. An arraignment date and attorney information were not immediately available.

Neighbors like Wayne Waterman told WJAR they were devastated by the incident.

"To have this right next door to your house, now it hits home," Waterman said. "It was something odd for this neighborhood to have that many police officers and everything around. Then when I found out what happened it just broke my heart."

An investigation is ongoing.