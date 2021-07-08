Preparing For Elsa: Tropical Storm Warning Takes Effect in Parts of New England

Safety officials are recommending people take steps to prepare for Elsa's impact as a tropical storm watch was elevated to a tropical storm warning in parts of New England.

The forecast of the storm's track was updated at 5 a.m. Thursday by the National Hurricane Center, bringing the passage somewhere over southeastern Massachusetts as a 50 mph tropical storm during midday Friday.

It’s rare - only every few years - that New England is in a tropical storm watch or warning. It’s even more rare one makes landfall in New England.

The last tropical storm warning in the region was tropical storm Isaias last August. The last New England tropical storm strike - to have the center come overhead, which is forecast with Elsa - happened with Hannah in 2008.

Our weather team hoisted to First Alert for the entirety of the area because of strong wind and heavy rain - expecting one to three inches and even higher amounts locally. The team is projecting a gusty wind, especially in southeastern Massachusetts tomorrow, as well as large waves that will build 10 to 20 feet over the course of the day.

When you get to the coastline, you've got the wind and the tropical storm warning, which has been expanded through the Boston Metro, all the way up to Merrimack River in northern Massachusetts and the I-95 corridor from Boston to Providence, Rhode Island.

5AM EDT July 8 Tropical Storm #Elsa Key Messages. Tropical Storm Warning issued for portions of the Mid-Atlantic and New England states, extending northward to the Merrimack River in Massachusetts. https://t.co/8mjVghXe3g pic.twitter.com/YokNB9fnMC — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 8, 2021

New England doesn't usually see storms like this so early in the season.

Anyone with plans to head down to the Cape and Islands Friday should stay tuned as the height of the waves can have a big impact on ferry services.

The Massachusetts Steamship Authority, which provides ferries to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, is urging people to check the schedule to make sure the ferries are, in fact, running and if they're running on time.

We are monitoring the forecast for Tropical Storm Elsa, which is expected to bring high winds to the area starting Friday AM. Please monitor the weather forecast @NWSBoston, check https://t.co/vAqSX0fZL0, and plan accordingly if you are traveling with us. pic.twitter.com/3uEJHpYcyy — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) July 7, 2021

The Cape can expect to deal with some localized flooding and power outages that often happen in the region.

Eversource is closely monitoring the forecast and has additional crews on standby, according to officials, in case the power goes out. The energy company is also recommending that people assemble or restock a storm kit with essential items, including pet food and medications, and make sure that all wireless communications devices are fully charged.

“We are watching the weather forecasts, holding planning meetings, and preparing accordingly – positioning equipment and crews so we’re ready to respond and quickly restore power for our customers,” Eversource Vice President of Electric Operations Doug Foley said in a statement. “Our people are ready and will work around the clock, if needed, to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency recommends that emergency kits include a variety of emergency supplies to help sustain you and your family for up to 3 days.

