President Biden Heading to Boston Next Month to Talk Boosted Infrastructure

President Joe Biden will swing through Boston in mid-September, the White House announced Tuesday.

The trip will let Biden "discuss the unprecedented investments in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that are building a better America," according to an announcement. It didn't say where in Boston Biden would be or who he'd be traveling with.

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill, signed in November, will send Massachusetts $4.2 billion for road repairs, $2.5 billion for public transportation, $1 billion to repair more than 470 unsafe bridges and $1 billion to remove lead pipes.

Shortly after the bill was signed, Biden visited New Hampshire to tout the bipartisan deal. He walked across the the Pemigewasset River Bridge in Woodstock amid light snow and discussed how the infrastructure deal will help upgrade roads, bridges and other critical parts of the nation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"This isn't some gigantic bill -- it is, but it's about what happens to ordinary people," Biden said, addressing things like "how do I cross a bridge in a snowstorm?"

President Joe Biden visited New Hampshire Tuesday, touting his infrastructure plan at a bridge that badly needs repairs.