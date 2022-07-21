President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19 One Day After Visiting Massachusetts

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after he was in Massachusetts for an event promoting plans to address the climate change crisis.

The White House said that Biden is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms. He is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that has been found to reduce the severity of the virus.

Many New England lawmakers met with the president during his visit to the former Brayton Point power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts. On Thursday local lawmakers who were in contact began providing updates on their own status.

Congressman Bill Keating's office confirmed that he had two negative tests before boarding the plane for Wednesday's event, and that he tested again and came back negative after learning of Biden's diagnosis. He wished the president a swift recovery.

President Joe Biden spoke in Somerset, Massachusetts, about creating clean energy jobs and his plan to combat climate change.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is fully vaccinated and double boosted, according to a spokesperson, who said that the governor will not quarantine at this time but will monitor for potential symptoms. McKee did take a PCR test before meeting with the president and was negative for COVID-19, his office said.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss also tested negative before his meeting with the president, a spokesperson said, and negative again on Thursday. He will continue regular testing.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, who is double vaccinated and double boosted, was also being tested Thursday morning. He will wear a mask and practice social distancing per public health guidelines.

Research has found that new COVID-19 are often more contagious than their predecessors, but do not necessarily cause more severe disease. Omicron subvariant BA.5, which appears to have taken over as the dominant variant in our area, appears to be the fastest spreading COVID-19 strain yet. Experts say getting a booster if you are eligible can help reduce the risks.

The most updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not require close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to quarantine or isolate if they are fully vaccinated and boosted, though the guidance does recommend follow-up testing and to monitor for symptoms.