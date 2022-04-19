President Biden to Talk Infrastructure During NH Visit Tuesday

President Joe Biden will visit Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Tuesday to talk infrastructure.

The president will talk about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a $1 trillion investment bill meant to tackle improvements to roads and highways, build bridges and railroads, address climate change concerns and other infrastructure needs in the country. In Portsmouth, Biden will talk specifically about plans to improve ports and waterways and how this can strengthen supply chains, the White House said.

Funding from the law is being provided to state, local and regional governments and then doled out to appropriate projects.

He is scheduled to arrive at Portsmouth International Airport just before 1:30 p.m., and is expected to speak at 2:45 p.m. from the New Hampshire Port Authority.

The president last visited New Hampshire in November 2021, to speak in Woodstock about the same law.

State Democrats said last week that they are looking forward to the visit.

“We are thrilled to welcome President Biden back to the Granite State, where we are already seeing the incredible benefits of the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Package that he and Democrats delivered for families in New Hampshire and across the country," New Hampshire Democratic Party communications Director David Pourshoushta wrote in a statement.