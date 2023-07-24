Local

President Biden to visit Maine Friday to talk ‘Bidenomics'

By Sophia Pargas and Asher Klein

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

President Joe Biden will be in Maine on Friday to discuss his economic policies, though specifics on his visit haven't yet been announced.

"The President will discuss how Bidenomics is driving a manufacturing boom and helping workers and innovators invent and make more in America," the White House said in a statement Sunday.

"Bidenomics" refers to the president's economic policy, which aims to build the economy from the bottom and middle up, rather than trickling down from the top.

The White House didn't say where Biden would visit in Maine on Friday, or what time of day. Following the visit, the president will head to Delaware for the weekend, according to the White House.

In April, first lady Jill Biden visited Southern Maine Community College.

