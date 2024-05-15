New Hampshire

President Biden to visit NH next week

He is scheduled to be in Merrimack on Tuesday for an official White House event

By Marc Fortier

President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Colombian President Gustavo Petro in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 20, 2023.
Susan Walsh/AP

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit New Hampshire next week.

He will be in Merrimack on Tuesday for an official White House event, the Union Leader reported.

Additional details about the visit are expected to be announced later this week.

Biden last traveled to New Hampshire in March, speaking about his new budget proposal at a speech at a Goffstown YMCA and greeting volunteers for his reelection campaign in Manchester.

Prior to that, he hadn't been to New Hampshire since April of 2022 and did not campaign in the state ahead of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. He did not appear on the ballot.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee moved South Carolina higher up in the Democratic nominating process, ignoring New Hampshire and threatening not to count its delegates.

But a robust write-in effort and solid turnout for Biden helped him win anyway.

