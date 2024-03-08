New Hampshire

President Biden traveling to NH on Monday

He is scheduled to deliver remarks on lowering costs for American families and participate in a campaign event

By Marc Fortier

FILE - President Joe Biden
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden will travel to Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday, the White House announced.

The White House said the president will deliver remarks on lowering costs for American families and then participate in a campaign event afterward.

No further details were immediately released.

Biden hasn't been to New Hampshire since April of 2022. He did not campaign in the state ahead of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary and did not appear on the ballot. Biden and the Democratic National Committee moved South Carolina higher up in the Democratic nominating process, ignoring New Hampshire and threatening not to count its delegates.

But a robust write-in effort and solid turnout for Biden helped him win anyway.

