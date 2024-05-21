Expect traffic delays Tuesday as Biden visits Boston, NH

Expect traffic delays Tuesday as President Joe Biden will be in New England.

Biden will start his day in Nashua, New Hampshire, where he will be speaking at the Westwood Park YMCA.

The White House says the president will then head to Boston for what they're calling "campaign receptions."

Boston police say there will be street closures between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. near Boston Logan International Airport, in the Back Bay and Seaport District.

Biden last traveled to New Hampshire in March, speaking about his new budget proposal at a speech at a Goffstown YMCA and greeting volunteers for his reelection campaign in Manchester.