Pretty Nice Start to August, Showers Possible Late Sunday

It’s tough to match the beauty of Saturday, but we’re going to give it a go Sunday, especially in southern New England.

There are two low pressure systems slowly moving in our direction, one from the Great Lakes states that’s moving in through New York into Vermont with a few showers by midday. The other low pressure system has a little bit more moisture with it that’s coming up from the mid-Atlantic states and mostly brings rain Sunday night.

So that leaves much of the day with fine vacation weather. There’s not a lot of wind, mostly from the south at 5 to 10 mph, with high temperatures mostly in the 70s once again.

When the two weather systems merge over New England Sunday evening, thunderstorms will be developing, and they may become strong to severe in localized areas, most likely in western New England toward dinner time.

A period of rain overnight in southern New England may drop more than a half inch, then move out Monday with an increase in sunshine and a high temperature near 80 degrees. In northern New England, though, the front may linger, with showers continuing off and on through Monday and rainfall totals greater than an inch. The temperature will be in the 70s.

It looks like the front is going to stall just far enough offshore that we’re going to be on the dry side of things here for much of the week, with temperatures mostly in the 70s and just a few showers. But it wouldn’t take much to bring an ocean low pressure system into southeastern New England later Tuesday and Wednesday, so we will have to watch that. Otherwise we don’t see a lot of changes to the forecast, probably turning warmer by late in the week and for next weekend.

Hopefully we are done with the ridiculous flash flooding of July. Putney, Vermont, came in with nearly 18 inches of rain for the month. It was the wettest July on record for many, and for most of us the first colder-than-normal month in more than a year.

