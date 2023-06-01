Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Pride Month Kickoff Planned Thursday in Boston: WATCH LIVE at 4 P.M.

The event will include the unveiling of Portraits of Pride, a photography project that highlights LGBTQ+ leaders

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to help kick off Pride Month in Boston at an event Thursday afternoon at City Hall.

The celebration of National LGBTQ+ Pride Month will feature the unveiling of Portraits of Pride, a photography project that highlights LGBTQ+ leaders, including NBC10 Boston's own Sue O'Connell. The exhibit will remain at City Hall Plaza for the entire month of June.

Thursday's event, which is scheduled for 4-6 p.m., will also include a Pride flag raising and several performances. City Hall will also be lit up in rainbow colors.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A number of other events are scheduled throughout June as part of the city's celebration of Pride Month, including the return of the Boston Pride for the People Parade and Festival. The parade is scheduled for June 10 at 11 a.m., starting at Copley Square, and the festival is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the Boston Common and City Hall Plaza.

More on Pride Month in Boston

Boston Pride For The People May 16

Boston Pride for the People: What to Know About This Year's Parade, Festival

Boston Pride For The People May 18

‘Better Than Ever': Mayor Wu Announces Details on Pride Month Events in Boston

LGBTQ+ May 25

Speak Now: Sharing Stories of LGBTQ+ Pride

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us