Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Prime Automotive Settles Suit, Selling Dealerships for $880M

Prime Automotive Group has 30 dealerships and three collision centers in the Mid Atlantic and New England

A hand holds a gavel next to a stack of manila folders.
Getty Images

Massachusetts-based Prime Automotive Group has signed a $30 million settlement with ex-CEO David Rosenberg, who was fired after raising concerns about financial wrongdoing.

The settlement last week cleared the way for Group 1 Automotive Inc. of Houston to purchase Prime Automotive from New York-based GPB Capital Holdings for $880 million, The Portland Press Herald reported Monday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Prime Automotive Group has 30 dealerships and three collision centers in the Mid Atlantic and New England.

After his firing, Rosenberg moved to sell his shares in the company, but filed suit in Massachusetts alleging he wasn’t fully compensated for the sale.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

2022 election 15 mins ago

Baker Continues Push to Raise Campaign Cash

Weather 2 hours ago

Freezing Temperatures, Chilly Winds to Last Through Thanksgiving Week

GPB Capital’s chief executive has been arrested and charged with defrauding investors, and GPB also faces civil lawsuits.

Prime Automotive faced pressure from car manufacturers like Toyota and Volkswagen, which threatened to pull their franchise agreements unless the dealerships were sold or Rosenberg rehired.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsfraudsettlementDavid RosenbergPrime Automotive Group
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us