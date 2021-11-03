Principal of Boston School Attacked By Student: Superintendent

A Boston Public Schools principal had to be taken to the hospital Wednesday after she was assaulted by a student, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said.

In a message sent to families of students at the Dr. William Henderson K-12 Inclusion School, Cassellius shared that Principal Patricia Lampron and another staff member -- who was not identified -- were attacked during dismissal Wednesday at the Henderson Upper Campus.

Boston police said an officer assigned to a safety post outside the school was alerted to a violent attack in progress in the area of Alicia Road and Croftland Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer found an adult female victim over the age of 60 who was unconscious on the ground, being tended to by staff members.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested on scene and will appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of assault and battery on a person over 60, assault and battery causing serious injury, and two counts of assault and battery on a public employee.

"This violent behavior will not be tolerated," Cassellius said. "The health, safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority at Boston Public Schools."

District officials are in contact with Lampron's family, and the superintendent said she is personally involved to ensure swift action is taken.

"This incident is disturbing and completely unacceptable," the superintendent said, adding that many students, staff, parents and caregivers witnessed what happened. "We want to be clear: Violence of any kind is not tolerated and will not be tolerated in the Boston Public Schools."

The school safety services department and the Boston Police Department responded and are investigating. Cassellius said immediate action has been taken.

School officials are also working with those involved to ensure the safety of everyone at Henderson.

The Upper Campus will be closed Thursday and classes have been canceled "for the utmost caution and to allow for time to further plan with the staff," Cassellius said.

The superintendent said this decision was not made lightly, acknowledging it will be a challenge for some students and their families.

"We thank you in advance for your grace, cooperation and patience as we plan for a safe return to school," Cassellius said.

The Henderson Upper Campus is located at 18 Croftland Ave. in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, while the Lower Campus is located at 1669 Dorchester Ave. The school's Lower Campus will remain open for classes Thursday.

When all students return to campus Friday, there will be safety team members, the BPS crisis team, and other support personnel available at upper campus to support students and staff for as long as needed to "restore the stability of the learning environment."

The suspect was not identified given her age. Attorney information was not available.