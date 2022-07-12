Priscilla Casper and Colton Bradford Join NBC10 Boston as Anchors

NBC10 Boston announced Tuesday that Priscilla Casper has been named nightly co-anchor for NBC10 Boston, with Colton Bradford joining the weekday evening team as co-anchor.

Casper will co-anchor the 4 p.m. weekday evening news alongside NBC10 Boston co-anchor Bradford, and the 6 and 11 p.m. nightly news alongside NBC10 Boston nightly news co-anchor Glenn Jones.

Bradford can currently be seen in his expanded role at NBC10 Boston news weekdays alongside midday co-host Melody Mendez. In addition, he will co-anchor the NBC10 Boston evening news at 4 p.m. with new hire Casper, as well as continue his co-hosting role on NBC10 Boston’s The Hub Today with co-host Maria Sansone.

“The additions of Priscilla and Colton strengthen our stations' impact in the Boston community,” “said Kirsten Wolff, vice president of news for NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN. “Priscilla’s trustworthy approach for delivering breaking news and exclusive interviews, combined with Colton’s natural ability to engage loyal and new audiences, positions NBC10 Boston as the favorite across all of our station’s news platforms. I am proud to welcome Priscilla and Colton into the NBC10 Boston family.”

Casper comes to Boston from KVOA-TV News 4, the NBC affiliate in Tucson, Arizona, where she anchored the station's 12, 4 and 5 p.m. evening newscasts since 2018. She led the news team through significant breaking news coverage, field anchoring during wildfires and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She played an integral role in helping the station win multiple Regional Edward R. Murrow awards as well as strengthened their community footprint.

Before that, Casper worked as a fill-in reporter in KGUN-TV 9 in Tucson from 2016 to 2018.

Casper holds a bachelor of arts in broadcast and digital journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg school for Communications and Journalism.

Casper will transitioning into her new role inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center in Needham in the first week of August.

NBC10 Boston also announced that Bradford has been promoted to weekday evening co-anchor. Viewers are already familiar with Bradford in his role as the co-host of NBC10 Boston’s live lifestyle show, The Hub Today, airing each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. This role recently earned Bradford a 2022 National Academy of Arts and Sciences -- Boston/New England Chapter EMMY.

Bradford began his career in radio at the age of 16, where he interned for WKSJ in Mobile, Alabama.

Over the years, Bradford expanded his radio role, earning him a host position on WBWL’s country radio station 101.7 The Bull, airing daily from 3 to 8 p.m. on iHeartRadio. He transitioned to television in 2011 as a youth voice correspondent for NBC’s Education Nation and co-hosted Student Voice LIVE with Disney actress Monique Coleman.

Bradford’s longtime radio experience combined with his television savvy has earned him the reputation of being a skilled interviewer and broadcaster. During his time at NBC10 Boston, Bradford has interviewed everyone from Oscar award winners to outspoken politicians.

Off air, he works closely with local public schools to develop student led initiatives to increase and elevate student voices.

The NBC10 Boston Monday-Friday Newscast Lineup Beginning August 2022:

Priscilla Casper

4 p.m. co-host of NBC10 Boston evening news with Colton Bradford

6 p.m. co-host of NBC10 Boston nightly news with Glenn Jones

11 p.m. co-host of NBC10 Boston nightly news with Glenn Jones

Colton Bradford