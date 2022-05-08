Pro-Choice Protestor Detained After Swinging Bike Lock at Anti-Abortion Speaker

Protests today in support of and against Roe v. Wade turned violent at one point today when a pro-choice demonstrator swung a bike lock at an anti-abortion speaker, almost hitting him in the head.

"Someone came up with a bike lock, and they tried to hit me in the head," said David Giuggio, an anti-abortion advocate who was speaking at a demonstration across from a pro-choice protest when he was almost hit. "I was a little surprised, but in a way, not fully because I'm expecting this right now."

The protestor who initially hit Guiggio's sound system before advancing for Guiggio himself was detained by police, and potential charges for the altercation are currently unknown.

The altercation stemmed from opposing rallies happening at the same time across the street from each other outside the State House, with pro-choice protestors on one side, and anti-abortion demonstrators on the other.

The demonstrations from both sides lasted approximately two hours, with both groups planning to continue organizing rallies for the weeks to come.