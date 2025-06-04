Man who shot assailant at Newton pro-Israel rally gets probation, officials say

The pro-Israel demonstrator who shot a man who'd tackled him in Newton, Massachusetts, last year will avoid trial for an assault and battery charge pending successful completion of probation, a judge ordered Wednesday.

Scott Hayes, a 48-year-old from Framingham, had pleaded not guilty to the charge and claimed self-defense. But the charge will be dismissed if he completes pretrial probation, ordered at a hearing in Newton District Court on Wednesday, according to court records.

The conditions imposed by the judge include suspension of his license to carry while he's on probation — through Sept. 13 — as well as completing an online course on civil discourse, keeping away from the man who was shot and his family and seeking employment, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Newton Police Chief George McMains. Hayes must also keep out of Newton except for medical treatment, religious services or if he's passing through on his way elsewhere.

"This resolution is the result of hundreds of hours of in-depth review and analysis by our legal and law enforcement experts," Ryan and McMains said in a statement. "It is the appropriate outcome given the facts of this particular case and the state of the evidence."

Hayes shot Caleb Gannon after being tackled at a pro-Israel rally on Sept. 12. Gannon was also charged with assault and battery;

The shooting inflamed tensions in the area amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, with some pro-Israeli groups even calling for a travel and business boycott of Newton and Middlesex County until the charges against Hayes are dropped.

Prosecutors have previously said that Gannon "verbally antagonized" a group of people who were expressing their right to peacefully demonstrate in Newton and then charged across a busy street, attacking Hayes. They said it appeared Gannon might have anger control and mental health issues.

They said the incident was captured on surveillance video, showing Gannon and Hayes yelling at each other from opposite sides of Washington Street and then Gannon crossing the street, even after Hayes told him he had a gun. They said the video showed Gannon charging across the street, jumping into the air and tackling Hayes.

Gannon's defense lawyer said at a hearing that his client spent nearly 38 days in the hospital and nearly died from his injuries. He said Gannon, who appeared in court holding a cane, will be "forever incapacitated and compromised" as a result of the incident.

Prosecutors had requested $5,000 cash bail and a 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew supported by a GPS monitor, but a judge ultimately ruled in favor of the defense's request for personal recognizance bail.

Authorities say a man was shot after he charged at demonstrators at a pro-Israeli protest; the alleged shooter was arrested.