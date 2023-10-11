Pro-Israeli rally planned at MIT Wednesday as conflict continues

"We have Israel's back" — that's the message President Joe Biden sent the world as Israel enters its fifth day of war, with Hamas militants and the Israeli military continuing to trade fire.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is on his way to Israel now. He will arrive there on Thursday to show that the United States is fully supporting its ally in the Middle East.

More than 1,200 people have now been killed in Israel since the attack on Saturday, and more than 970 Palestinians are dead, too. Biden said that 14 Americans are among those dead.

Israel said that its border with Gaza is now secure.

There are likely dozens of hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza; the President confirmed an unknown number are American.

Hamas' invasion of Israel and the strikes in response have left more than 1,900 dead as of Tuesday night.

In the meantime, rockets continued to fly over southern Israel near the border with Gaza. Most were intercepted by the country's Iron Dome system.

The Israeli defense forces continued to strike back at Gaza, warning people living there to leave. To help with its defense, the first plane carrying U.S. armaments landed in Israel. That's as the U.S.S. Gerald Ford Carrier Strike Group arrived in the eastern Mediterranean Sea for support.

While the U.S. is pledging help, Congress can't pass emergency military aid until House Republicans elect a new speaker. GOP members plan to hold an internal election on Wednesday to decide whether they have enough votes to head to the House floor.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of engagement from young people since the conflict breaking out over the weekend.

Whether its students organizing rallies and voicing their pleas here at home, or young Israelis being called to war, this is, in many ways, a fight of their generation.

Israel’s commitment to expand its settlements has created hostility among Palestinians.

Everyday, stories continue to surface of people fleeing the violence, including those who have witnessed it firsthand, or those who know of loved ones caught in the crossfire.

Tuesday night, NBC10 Boston spoke with a Northeastern nursing student doing a co-op in Tel Aviv, who arrived in Boston after making it out of the war zone.

She described how she felt when she was woken up early Saturday morning by sirens, and ran to a bomb shelter for cover after Hamas began launching rockets over Israel.

"We didn't know what was going on, but we knew to run downstairs to the bomb shelter," Keren Doherty said. "It was this sort of storage closet, concrete, and we had a locked door, walked down more stairs and there was another locked door. We didn't have electricity in there... Northeastern was actually sending out alerts and making sure I was okay as a Northeastern student."

Among the many people who have criticized the school was former Harvard President and economist Larry Summers.

Meanwhile, at MIT, pro-Israeli student organizations are holding a rally on Wednesday at noon. They said it's in response to the pro-Hamas demonstrations held in Boston, and after the controversial letter signed by many student groups at Harvard that blamed Israel for the violence.

On Tuesday night, two men spoke to NBC10 Boston as they were getting ready to board a flight to Tel Aviv to join the war.

One was a reservist from Israel ready to fight for his country, and the other was a reservist in the U.S. military joining him to help in any way he can.

“I was scared so much for my own life and still am, but when I’m thinking about those hostages and those people who were taken and their poor souls, and their families, I cannot think about myself anymore," Avior Naot said.