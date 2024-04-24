Pro-Palestine protests continue on Boston college campuses

College students in Massachusetts and nationwide have remained resilient in their protests against the war in Gaza.

Pro-Palestine encampments have popped up across campus lawns at MIT, Harvard University and other Boston colleges.

These students are standing in solidarity with their peers from Columbia University in New York. Not only are they calling for peace, but they're demanding the university divest from Israel and do more to protect Jewish students.

Emerson College students and other Boston colleges started encampments protesting the war in Gaza and the arrests of students at Columbia University in New York City. Also Monday, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he would no longer support Columbia, his alma mater, adding that he hopes the university would take action to keep all Jewish students safe on campus.

Tents were still standing on MIT's campus Wednesday morning. These students say this encampment will remain until university officials meet their demands.

Those demands are like the encampments at Emerson College and Columbia University. They want their schools to stop accepting funding from groups that directly or indirectly fund the war in Gaza.

Overnight at Columbia, a school spokesperson says progress is being made, with student protestors committing to removing several of the tents and ensuring only students will be participating in the encampment.

After more than 100 Columbia University students were arrested, student protesters in the Boston area are calling for more determination in their advocacy for Palestinians.

The dispersal deadline has been extended to 8 a.m. and conversations there between the protesters and school officials are expected to continue for the next 48 hours.

At MIT, a coalition of student groups, including Jewish students, continue to push for progress on their goals, while some faculty are speaking out against them.

"I think that we're all here because there are over 34,000 Palestinians dead, over half of them are children and we feel that we want to speak out about that, but also to talk about MIT's complicity in the genocide of through our relationship with the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and funding relationships specifically," said Gabriella Martini, MIT Scientists Against Genocide.

The pressure on college administrations across the country to divest from Israel continues. But some say pro-Palestinian protests are leading to calls for violence and reflect growing antisemitism, which has spiked since the Hamas attack on Israel in October.

"I think that this group is vocal but it's essentially representing a very extreme and small group of Jewish people that lost their way," said MIT Professor Retsef Levi, MIT Israel Alliance.

MIT police were on site and watching closely for any disturbances.