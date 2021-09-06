Pro-Union Rally, BBQ for Frontline Workers Bringing Top Dems to Boston on Labor Day

Democrats swap breakfast items for barbecue Monday as they ring in Labor Day with a rally in Boston built on party priorities and punctuated by remarks from the candidates in the competitive and unpredictable race for mayor of Boston.

Organized labor officials are hosting a rally and BBQ at Copley Place "to support frontline workers and to build back better with unions," according to the AFL-CIO labor organization.

U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey; U.S. Reps. Katherine Clark, Ayanna Pressley and Jake Auchincloss; Attorney General Maura Healey; Secretary of State Bill Galvin; Boston Mayor Kim Janey; and Janey's fellow Boston mayoral candidates John Barros, Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu are among those expected to attend the event put on with the Greater Boston Labor Council.

AFL-CIO head Steve Tolman and GBLC Executive Secretary-Treasurer Darlene Lombos will also participate alongside other labor union officials.

The 11 a.m. rally will be a masked event, organizers said and the BBQ will follow at noon.

The rally will focus on workplace equity, opportunity and safety, as well as the ways unions can help in the recovery if the government directs federal COVID recovery funds to sectors like housing and public transit.

Copley Place has been the site of several union rallies in recent years, most recently after dozens of workers at the Marriott Copley Place hotel were laid off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One of Boston's largest hotels, the Marriott Copley Place, is laying off about half its staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.