Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Program Offers Support, Education on Organic Farming

Health Foods Apples
Getty Images

An association that promotes organic farming in New Hampshire will be hosting six virtual farm tours.

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire, through a program that promotes workforce development in the sector, is hoping the tours educate farmers and provides support for the best practices in organic farming.

It also is a chance for farm workers to learn from experience growers and find out about organic farming careers.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

acton 24 mins ago

Woman Treated for Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in Acton

Mashpee 33 mins ago

US Appeals Ruling in Massachusetts Wampanoag Land Case

The tours focus on a range of topics from growing organic grapes to starting an organic poultry and vegetable farm.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNortheast Organic Farming Association
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us