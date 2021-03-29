Program to Vaccinate Homebound Residents Begins in Mass. Monday

Close to 25,000 homebound people in Massachusetts can get vaccinated without leaving their house starting Monday through a new state program.

The initiative is intended to help those who require two-person assistance or an ambulance to leave their homes because of medical conditions or other circumstances.

The program will be conducted by 168 boards of health and other local organizations for residents in their communities. The remaining 183 municipalities will be lead by the Commonwealth Care Alliance, an integrated care system that serves people with significant medical, behavioral health and social needs.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given through the in-home service, which is easier to transport and requires only one dose. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that the state is expected to receive an additional 40,800 doses of the single-dose vaccine this week.

Individuals or family members can call the state’s 211 line to answer screening questions and register as a homebound resident for vaccine. They can also call 1-833-983-0485 to schedule an appointment and determine if they meet eligibility for in-home vaccination.

The registration phone line is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has representatives who speak English and Spanish, as well as translation services available in more than 100 languages.