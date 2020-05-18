Prominent Boston Doctor to Face Judge in Wife’s Murder

A prominent Massachusetts surgeon is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of murdering his wife, in Dedham District Court Monday.

Ingolf Tuerk, 58, was arrested and charged with murder Saturday after authorities found Kathleen McLean's body near the couple's Dover home shortly after 11 p.m.

Police say 45-year-old McLean was last seen at her home Thursday night. Authorities have not released information about how McLean died or what led police to arrest Tuerk.

But McLean told police in February that she was being physically abused and wanted a divorce, according to the Boston Globe. She also got a restraining order against Tuerk that month.

But the couple reconciled earlier this month, the Globe reports, and committed to counseling. Court papers show McLean asked for the restraining order to be vacated.

Neighbors could be seen stopping by the couple’s home, leaving flowers Sunday. One neighbor told NBC10 Boston that Tuerk hadn’t been home in a while and another said he was stunned to hear the news.

"They seemed like a nice couple," neighbor Phil Luttazi said.

In 2019, Tuerk, a renowned urologist who specializes in robotic surgery, was charged by Attorney General Maura Healey for medical billing fraud.

Healey's office accused him of billing for surgeries that never happened and office visits that he did not supervise. Tuerk settled the case in November 2019 for $150,000.

Tuerk, a former German Olympian, is featured on a billboard for St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Boston's Brighton neighborhood as the hospital's chief of urology.

"I didn't even know he got in trouble with the attorney general, and then one day one of the children was walking by and I said, 'I haven't seen the doctor lately.' She said, 'he doesn't live here anymore,'" Luttazi said.