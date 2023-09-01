Propeller seriously hurts small plane pilot at Norwood airport

A pilot survived being hit by a propeller while trying to turn on a plane at Massachusetts' Norwood Memorial Airport on Thursday, officials said.

The pilot, who was not identified, was trying to hand-start a Piper PA-28 small plane about 8:25 p.m. when they were hurt, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The person was seriously injured but is expected to survive, according to the Norwood Fire Department, which took the person to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.