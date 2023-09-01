Massachusetts

Propeller seriously hurts small plane pilot at Norwood airport

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of an injury at Norwood Memorial Airport in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A pilot survived being hit by a propeller while trying to turn on a plane at Massachusetts' Norwood Memorial Airport on Thursday, officials said.

The pilot, who was not identified, was trying to hand-start a Piper PA-28 small plane about 8:25 p.m. when they were hurt, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The person was seriously injured but is expected to survive, according to the Norwood Fire Department, which took the person to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNorwood
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us