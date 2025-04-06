Proposal would create 25-foot buffer zone when filming first responders

A controversial proposal in Massachusetts is sparking debate over the balance between public safety and First Amendment rights. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would create a 25-foot buffer zone when filming police or first responders.

The bill's sponsors include one Democrat and one Republican, so there is support from both sides of the aisle. But some have concerns about First Amendment rights.

Law enforcement leaders on Beacon Hill are pushing new legislation that would require anyone filming first responders to stay at least 25 feet away after getting a verbal warning.

The bill would impose fines of up to $1,000 and potential jail time for people who don't comply or interfere with police officers, firefighters or EMTS while they're working. The proposal mirrors a Florida law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis last year.

Critics argue that the recent increase in people filming their interactions with police has helped expose misconduct. The two lawmakers behind the bill — called the Halo Act — both served on their local police departments. They say they need this tool to keep first responders safe.

"Here in Massachusetts and all over the country you see videos of people harassing first responders face to face, calling them names," explained Rep. Steven Xiarhos, a Republican representing the 5th Barnstable.

"Just like a speed limit is to deter speeding, red lights keep people from violating intersections, that's all the Halo Act is, it's an additional deterrant to protect first responders," added Sen. Richard Wells Jr., the Democrat representing 7th Norfolk.

The proposal now heads to the judiciary committee for a hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.