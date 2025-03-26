Prosecutors seek charges against driver who hit and killed cyclist in Cambridge

Prosecutors are pursuing charges against a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in Cambridge, Massachusetts, last fall, according to the Boston Globe.

John Corcoran, 62, of Newton, Massachusetts, died after he was hit while riding his bike on Memorial Drive on Sept. 23. His death, the third fatal crash involving a cyclist in Cambridge last year, led to calls for better safety measures for bicyclists on the streets.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Massachusetts State Police said at the time a driver in his 20s lost control of his vehicle. Witnesses told police the car then jumped the sidewalk.

According to the paper, the Middlesex district attorney's office has filed an application for a criminal complaint. A hearing will be held to determine if there is probable cause for the charges. The driver has not been publicly identified.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Corcoran's wife, Barbara Bower, says it was a route he would ride every day for fun.

"Despite all of his efforts to be a safe cyclist, somebody else's recklessness killed him," Bower said in a previous interview.

Corcoran was one of three cyclists hit and killed in Cambridge in 2024. A crash on June 7 at the intersection of DeWolfe Street and Mt. Auburn Street, near Harvard Square, killed 55-year-old Kim Staley of Florida. On June 21, 24-year-old Minh-Thi Nguyen of Cambridge was fatally hit on Hampshire Street.

No charges have been filed in those cases, but Nguyen's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver of the truck that killed her and the company that employed him.