Protect yourself from charity scams after significant events

In the wake of Japan's earthquake, you will probably see social media posts about how you can help and where to click to make a donation. But donors beware. Make sure your money and personal information doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

Scammers always play off big events to try to get money from people and this natural disaster will be no different. To start, avoid emotional appeals and pressure to give on the spot and don’t trust anything that you see on social media or online

“Arm yourself with knowledge that it's a reliable, credible charitable organization and you can do so by looking for accredited charities seals and taking some time and doing your research,” Paula Fleming, Boston spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau said. “Don't just fall victim to those heart wrenching pictures on your social media platforms.”

How do you verify a website? The Better Business Bureau recommends looking out for name similarities. Make sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

Review the website carefully – it should include the charity’s mission, programs, goals and achievements.

Best to donate to a charity directly through its website and use a credit card for an extra layer of security.

And remember, you don’t have to make a quick decision to donate. Victims will need emergency assistance after a disaster and will have long term needs, so you can wait and make an informed decision in a few days.An established charity that has existing infrastructure in place can more efficiently and effectively distribute emergency aid. The BBB also recommends donating to charities that meet all 20 of its standards for charity accountability. You can visit BBB’s give.org website to access free evaluative reports on charities.