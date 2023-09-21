Downtown Boston

Protest near South Station causes traffic issues during morning commute

By Matt Fortin

A protest was impacting traffic near South Station in Boston's Downtown, Boston police said on Thursday morning.

The protest was reported by police shortly after 8 a.m.

The Extinction Rebellion said it would be trying to disrupt "business as usual around the financial district" in protest of new fossil fuel infrastructure.

The Boston Police Department said it made several arrests at the protest.

Downtown Boston
