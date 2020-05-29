Protest Planned in Boston on Friday Over Death of George Floyd

Protesters have planned another demonstration in Boston on Friday as nationwide outrage over the killing of George Floyd sparks similar demonstrations across the country.

The protest, organized by the Massachusetts Action Against Police Brutality, is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. at Peter's Park in the South End. Organizers ask that people wear masks and social distance.

Floyd, a black man, died Monday after a confrontation with Minneapolis police, which was captured on widely seen citizen video. On the video, Floyd can be seen pleading that he can’t breathe as Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneels on his neck. Four police officers have now been fired.

“There’s no reason for this force, but because they know they can get away with it, because it’s part of how America runs and a way of saying we don’t matter to continue to show that black lives don’t matter, they know they can get away with it," protester Marjory Neret said Thursday in Boston. "All they have to say is, 'I feared for my life.'”

Some protests across the country have turned violent, but the one near the Ashmont MBTA stop in Dorchester on Thursday was peaceful. People were chanting, "I can't breathe."

"It's horrifying, but that type of thing happens even when the camera is off," protester Kaj Berryman said Thursday.

"We've got to look at our justice system and say 'no more,' that black people are respected, that their lives aren't taken away — they are not murdered by armed officers that are going rogue," said the Rev. Joseph Rocha, a Boston community advocate.

People in Boston and across the country are calling for change after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said the officers involved in Floyd's death should be held accountable.

"There is nowhere in any of our training manuals that leaning on someone's neck is a proper procedure to quell an arrestee's behavior," said Gross.

"I'm deeply disturbed by the death of George Floyd and my heart breaks for his family, for Minneapolis, and Black Americans everywhere," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted. "As leaders we must reflect on and learn from this tragedy and the history behind it."

"I guess what I would say is that there are only two real emotions I think most people can draw from that," Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday. "One is outrage and the other is dismay. It never should have happened and I'm glad the federal government is investigating and I expect and anticipate the state of Minnesota will too, and they should."