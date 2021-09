A climate change protest was held outside of Gov. Charlie Baker's home in Swampscott, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Photos showed protesters chained to a large pink boat with "Climate Emergency" spraypainted on it.

At least two people were seen being led away in handcuffs by state police. Multiple arrests were reportedly made, though details were not immediately available.