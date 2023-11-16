Boston

Protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza block Boston traffic

Dozens of people with the group IfNotNow were protesting on the Boston University Bridge on Thursday morning

By Munashe Kwangwari and Marc Fortier

A group of dozens of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza blocked traffic in Boston on Thursday morning.

The group, IfNotNow, blocked traffic on the Boston side of the Boston University bridge.

"On Thursday morning, November 16 at 8:00 AM, Boston Jews and allies will block rush-hour traffic on a major thoroughfare in Boston Activists will demand that Elizabeth Warren support an immediate ceasefire and use her influence to stop the Israeli government’s ongoing massacre in Gaza," the group said in a news release.

The group could be heard chanting and singing "Ceasefire now," as they protested on the bridge. Many of the protesters were wearing T-shirts with "Not in our name" on the front of them.

Boston police said earlier Thursday morning that they were not aware of the incident or where it would take place, but multiple cruisers were on scene by 8 a.m.

The protest comes exactly 40 days since the Hamas-led attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. Thousands have died on both sides of the conflict.

The group is expected to remain on the bridge for some time. Aerial footage showed one lane of traffic getting by the group at 8 a.m.

