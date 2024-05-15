MIT

Protesters march from MIT down Mass. Ave. in Cambridge

MIT Police say part of Massachusetts Avenue was closed as pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the city

By Staff Reports

A large protest closed part of Massachusetts Avenue to traffic as supporters of the Palestinian people marched through Cambridge after gathering at MIT.

According to the school's police department, Mass. Ave. was closed between Vassar Street and Memorial Drive.

"Because of the protest, certain buildings will be put on card access starting at 3:30 p.m.," MIT police wrote earlier.

Students at MIT and other schools in the Boston area have been protesting Israel's actions in Gaza, calling on universities to divest resources from the nation and pushing for a ceasefire.

Arrests were made last week after another protest that disrupted traffic at the MIT campus. More were arrested the following day after police dismantled an encampment on campus.

