The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning travelers in the Boston area of a planned protest Wednesday morning that could disrupt the commute.

A protest group was discussing plans to interrupt travel on "several routes" at about 7 a.m., the agency said in a tweet. It wasn't immediately clear what routes would be blocked or how.

Officials didn't say which group planned the protest.