Streets near Boston's South Station are shut down Friday evening due to protesters, Boston police said.

The demonstration has closed part of Atlantic Avenue and Summer Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Traffic Advisory: Atlantic Ave and Summer St are shut down due to protesters. Please avoid the South Station area and seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 17, 2023

More details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.