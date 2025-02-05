Protests against Trump and Project 2025 being held in Mass., NH

A movement to oppose the early actions of President Donald Trump’s administration is taking off online, with plans to protest in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and across the U.S. on Wednesday.

The movement has organized under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day. Many of the protests are planned at state capitols, with some in other cities.

The movement has websites and accounts across social media. Flyers circulating online decry Project 2025, a hard-right playbook for American government and society, and include messages such as “reject fascism” and “defend our democracy.”

Protests are scheduled for noon Wednesday at the state houses in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and several other New England states.

A large crowd had already gathered outside the Massachusetts State House before 11:30 a.m.

In New Hampshire, Concord City Democrats urged anyone attending to “be cautious” as the protest is a grassroots effort and was organized independently of their organization.

Local Democrats announced they have cancelled the event scheduled for Maine’s State House “out of an abundance of caution” because it had been “infiltrated by bad actors looking to spread hate, misinformation, and turmoil.”

“We have pulled our permit with the Capitol Police and any one who shows up will be considered on their own,” the Kennebec County Democratic Committee said in a Facebook post.

Trump has signed a series of executive orders in the first couple of weeks of his new term on everything from trade and immigration to climate change. As Democrats begin to raise their voice in opposition to Trump’s agenda, protests have also begun.