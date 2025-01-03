Providence woman robbed outside her home; 28-year-old arrested, police say

A 28-year-old man who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint at her home in Providence, Rhode Island, on New Year's Day, has been arrested.

Providence police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that Joseph Hansen, of Providence, was involved in an armed robbery at a house at the intersection of John and Governor streets.

According to WJAR, the woman had just gotten home with her family, and her husband and children had gone inside shortly before the incident occurred.

The woman was reportedly cleaning her car when a man wearing a ski mask approached her and asked if she had seen his dog moments before allegedly pulling out a knife and chasing her on her property to get her purse.

Hansen also reportedly tried to steal the woman's electric car but didn't know how to operate it so he ran away.

Witnesses told police the suspect dropped a hat near Roger and Power streets, and then tossed his jacket near Williams Street, where officers found it, along with garden sheers, WJAR reports.

Hansen was arrested at Gano Street Park shortly after Wednesday's incident and arraigned the following day in Providence District Court on charges of first-degree robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and attempted larceny. He was ordered held without bail, according to WJAR.

In court, prosecutors shared more details about what they allege happened, saying Hansen followed the woman onto her property and pulled out a small, kitchen-style paring knife that he allegedly held one foot from the woman's torso, WJAR reports. During the struggle for her purse, the woman fell to the ground.

WJAR spoke with several residents in the area who said the incident surprised them.

According to police, Hansen lives on Governor Street, a couple blocks away from the victim, who told WJAR she is fine after the incident.