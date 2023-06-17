Providence bar ordered to close after early morning stabbing

A 24-year-old was stabbed early Saturday morning at a bar in Providence, Rhode Island, prompting officials to order the establishment to close for 72 hours.

Providence police said two men got into an argument just before 3 a.m. at the 148 Pavillion Bar & Lounge, WJAR reported. The altercation spilled outside the Pavillion Avenue bar where one man was stabbed in the lower back.

According to police, the victim, identified as Terrell Parker, was alert when first responders arrived on scene. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, WJAR reported.

The suspect fled the scene, police told WJAR.

The Board of Licenses ordered the bar to remain closed for 72 hours. The bar was licensed to operate until 1 a.m. but was still open when the stabbing occurred around 3 a.m., WJAR said.

An emergency show cause hearing has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.