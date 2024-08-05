Providence bishop to be named successor to Boston's Cardinal O'Malley

Boston is reportedly getting a new archbishop this week.

NBC News reported Sunday that Pope Francis is expected to name Providence Bishop Richard Henning to replace 80-year-old Cardinal Sean O'Malley, according to a Catholic Church source with knowledge of the situation.

An announcement from the Vatican is expected Monday.

Some Catholics attending Sunday mass at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence told NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports that they're happy to hear Henning is the reported new archbishop of Boston.



Henning, 60, succeeded Bishop Thomas Tobin in Providence just last year.

He was on Block Island Saturday night delivering a blessing at a social event and is expected to head to Montreal Monday, WJAR reports.

There was no immediate word on who would succeed Henning in the Providence Diocese.