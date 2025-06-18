Person hospitalized following disturbance in Providence; police investigating

A police investigation is underway in Providence, Rhode Island, after a disturbance there left one person hospitalized on Tuesday.
Police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that they responded around 6 p.m. to the area of Peace and Updike streets after receiving a report that someone was struck by a vehicle.
According to police, one person was hit by a vehicle, and a gunshot was reportedly fired. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, WJAR reports.
Police allege that witnesses were being uncooperative with details about what happened during the disturbance, part of which appears to be captured in a video that was shared on social media.
Further details were not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.