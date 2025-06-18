Person hospitalized following disturbance in Providence; police investigating

A police investigation is underway in Providence, Rhode Island, after a disturbance there left one person hospitalized on Tuesday.

Police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that they responded around 6 p.m. to the area of Peace and Updike streets after receiving a report that someone was struck by a vehicle.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, one person was hit by a vehicle, and a gunshot was reportedly fired. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, WJAR reports.

Police allege that witnesses were being uncooperative with details about what happened during the disturbance, part of which appears to be captured in a video that was shared on social media.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Further details were not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.