Woman charged with DUI in fatal Providence crash

A Providence woman was charged with DUI after a deadly crash on I-95 Sunday morning, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

Licheva Castro, 36, was arrested and charged with DUI, driving to endanger resulting in death, obstructing an officer, driving with a suspended license and possession of cocaine after the crash, which happened on I-95 south, near the Atwells Avenue exit.

The Providence Fire Department said during the crash one car rolled over, then was hit by two other vehicles and caught fire.

The driver of the car that rolled was pronounced dead on scene. Two other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The person who died has not been publicly identified.