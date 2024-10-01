Massachusetts

Providence man indicted for head-on crash in April that critically injured 68-year-old

Investigators believe that the 26-year-old driving a 2015 Acura TX crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 1972 Plymouth Roadrunner being driven by a 68-year-old man, according to Freetown police

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A Providence, Rhode Island, man has been indicted months after a head-on collision seriously injured another man in Freetown, Massachusetts.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports that Anthony Flores, 26, is facing several charges in connection to the April crash, including operating under the influence, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

On April 20, police responded to multiple calls around 5:40 p.m. for a two-car crash on South Main Street in the village of Assonet and found both vehicles with heavy damage. The driver of the Acura TX, identified as Flores, was stuck in his vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters. The other driver, behind the wheel of a Plymouth Roadrunner, was a 68-year-old man who sustained life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford.

Investigators said at the time that they believed Flores had crossed into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed and hit the Roadrunner head-on. There was initially no word on the cause of the crash.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Further information wasn't immediately available Monday, including whether or not Flores had obtained an attorney.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us