Providence man indicted for head-on crash in April that critically injured 68-year-old

A Providence, Rhode Island, man has been indicted months after a head-on collision seriously injured another man in Freetown, Massachusetts.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports that Anthony Flores, 26, is facing several charges in connection to the April crash, including operating under the influence, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

On April 20, police responded to multiple calls around 5:40 p.m. for a two-car crash on South Main Street in the village of Assonet and found both vehicles with heavy damage. The driver of the Acura TX, identified as Flores, was stuck in his vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters. The other driver, behind the wheel of a Plymouth Roadrunner, was a 68-year-old man who sustained life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford.

Investigators said at the time that they believed Flores had crossed into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed and hit the Roadrunner head-on. There was initially no word on the cause of the crash.

Further information wasn't immediately available Monday, including whether or not Flores had obtained an attorney.