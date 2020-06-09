Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Providence Police Department

Providence Officer Placed on Leave in Wake of Violence

The officer involved is a 13-year veteran of the Providence Police Department, authorities say

Providence Violence 06022020
WJAR-TV

A Rhode Island police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while authorities investigate the use of a "less lethal device" that sent a man to the hospital during an outbreak of violence in Providence a week ago.

The officer involved is a 13-year veteran of the Providence police department, according to an emailed statement late Monday from department spokeswomen Lindsay Lague.

"We confirm that this investigation involves the use of a less lethal device," the statement said. No additional details were provided.

More Rhode Island News

coronavirus 24 hours ago

RI to Ramp Up Coronavirus Testing for Asymptomatic People, Including Protesters

Rhode Island Jun 6

More Than 10,000 in Providence Protest George Floyd’s Death

An adult male is being treated at Rhode Island Hospital the statement said.

No names were released.

Several hundred people gathered outside the Providence Place mall on June 1 and in the predawn hours of June 2 went on a destructive rampage, breaking into the mall, smashing storefronts and burning a police cruiser.

The commander of the Rhode Island State Police has said that the vandals were not protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by Minneapolis police last month, but were a "mob" seeking to cause destruction.

Nearly 70 people were arrested and about 10 police officers were injured during the mayhem.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Providence Police DepartmentRhode IslandProvidencevandalismProvidence Place Mall
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us