Providence Place mall has new restrictions for youth visitors

The Providence Place mall is enacting new restrictions for younger visitors starting Monday, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

The "Youth Guidance Program" requires that anyone under 18 be accompanied by an adult 21-years or older. Mall security will be checking IDs.

This is part of a bigger update to the mall's Code of Conduct, which was first unveiled on March 1.

The code lists 13 prohibited behaviors or items: congregating, offensive or disruptive behavior, unsafe activities (such as horseplay, running, skateboarding, or fighting), open alcoholic beverages, smoking or vaping, photographing or videotaping, failing to be fully clothed, apparel that may provoke, unauthorized commercial activity, free speech activity not authorized in advance, animals (with the exception of service animals), violating any federal, state, or local law or ordinance, and firearms.

Congregating groups of four or more will be asked to dispense by mall security.

The changes come after two robberies on the mall's Skybridge in late December and January.

An attorney for the mall told the news station this is an effort to make the mall safer for all visitors.