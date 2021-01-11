Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Rhode Island

Providence Police Investigate City's First Homicide of Year

Last year, the city's first homicide of the year did not occur until late March.

By The Associated Press

GETTY IMAGES

Police are investigating Providence's first homicide of the year.

A man was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with a gunshot wound at about 8 a.m. Sunday and was later pronounced dead, Maj. David Lapatin said. The victim's name has not been made public by police.

Investigators are trying to determine exactly where the shooting took place, he said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Cannon Mountain 36 mins ago

2 Snowboarders Rescued After Losing Trail on NH Mountain

New England 1 hour ago

Air Quality Decreases in Stale Winter Air

No other information was released.

Last year, the city's first homicide of the year did not occur until late March.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us