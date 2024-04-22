Providence restaurant expanding into Cambridge: report

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An Asian restaurant in Providence whose chef/owner was in the running for a prestigious award earlier this year is expanding to the local area.

According to an article from Boston Magazine, Jahunger on Wickenden Street in Fox Point is going to be joined by a second location on Brookline Street in Cambridgeport, featuring Uyghur cuisine (which is found in the northwest section of China), including such options as lamb dumplings, chicken stew, hand-pulled noodles, lamb skewers, and Asian chili with eggplant in garlic sauce. If all goes well, the new location of Jahunger could open in early May.

Subat Dilmurat, who runs Jahunger with his wife Nadira Parhat, made it to the semifinals of the 2024 James Beard Awards for Best Chef: Northeast.

The website for Jahunger can be found at jahunger.com.

