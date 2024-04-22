Restaurants

Providence restaurant expanding into Cambridge: report

Subat Dilmurat, who runs Jahunger with his wife Nadira Parhat, made it to the semifinals of the 2024 James Beard Awards for Best Chef: Northeast

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An Asian restaurant in Providence whose chef/owner was in the running for a prestigious award earlier this year is expanding to the local area.

According to an article from Boston Magazine, Jahunger on Wickenden Street in Fox Point is going to be joined by a second location on Brookline Street in Cambridgeport, featuring Uyghur cuisine (which is found in the northwest section of China), including such options as lamb dumplings, chicken stew, hand-pulled noodles, lamb skewers, and Asian chili with eggplant in garlic sauce. If all goes well, the new location of Jahunger could open in early May.

Subat Dilmurat, who runs Jahunger with his wife Nadira Parhat, made it to the semifinals of the 2024 James Beard Awards for Best Chef: Northeast.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The website for Jahunger can be found at jahunger.com.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New England Patriots 2 mins ago

Report: Pats ‘listening and taking calls' from teams on No. 3 pick

Sports Sunday 18 mins ago

Breer: Why Patriots are ‘unlikely' to trade No. 3 pick in draft

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

RestaurantsCambridgeProvidence
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us