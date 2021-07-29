Provincetown COVID Cluster Now Approaching 900 Cases

Nearly 50 new cases associated with the growing Provincetown COVID-19 cluster were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 882.

The cluster jumped Thursday after almost 100 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number to 833. The previous report released over the weekend had attributed 430 cases to the outbreak.

Town Manager Alex Morse noted that Thursday's update is the smallest daily increase in cases since the town began reporting the numbers.

The majority of cases have so far been found in Bay State residents. Out of the 833 cases, there have been 501 in Massachusetts residents, 210 of whom reside in Provincetown. The remainder of individuals who tested positive reside in other states.

Seven people have been hospitalized in connection with this cluster -- five from Massachusetts and two from out of state -- and no deaths have been reported, Morse said in a Facebook update Thursday morning.

Morse said 74% of the cases are among vaccinated individuals, and 87% are men with a median age of 40.

The Provincetown Board of Selectmen and Health Board voted unanimously Sunday to turn a week-old indoor mask advisory into a requirement. The mandate went into effect immediately and gave the town manager the authority to rescind or reinstate it based on COVID numbers. The cluster was first discovered after the Fourth of July.

The town continues to conduct COVID testing at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot at 2 Mayflower St. The free testing has been extended through Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Appointments are not required.

Provincetown officials are also working to procure and distribute 1,200 at-home COVID test kits to local businesses, residents and visitors.