Prowler spotted peeping through windows in Brighton backyard

A prowler was spotted peeping through windows in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

Officers first responded to the home on Gerald Road just before 9:30 p.m. for a caller who said she was cutting through her own backyard when she spotted a person looking through her windows.

The victim told police the person saw her and she was afraid they would lunge toward her, but instead they took off around the side of the house. Her roommates said she described the person as walking off calmly and slowly as if to avoid attention.

"If she wasn’t walking home none of us would have known he was peering into our windows," one of the victim's roommates, Kayla Schrann, told NBC10 Boston. "It was lucky and unlucky that she was looking in but at least we know what’s going on now."

Several of the roommates were home at the time but had no idea someone was outside. Schrann said that the woman who spotted the prowler was very upset by the encounter and that she came in shaking and screaming.

The person was covered head to toe in clothing, the victim said, including gloves, to the point that no skin was showing. She noted that they were wearing a black fabric covering over their face that stood out to her because it had no eye or mouth slits.

The victim was able to snap a photo of the prowler but police did not recover any other video of him, according to the roommates. The roommates now have cameras on the way in case of future incidents.

Police searched the area but did not find any suspects. The victim's roommates said the police told them they've had reports of similar behavior in the past and it could be the same person.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

A similar peeping incident was reported in the Brighton neighborhood in March and a series of break-ins rattled Boston College students in February.