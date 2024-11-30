Boston

Pro-Palestinian protesters march through Prudential Center on Black Friday

Pro-Palestinian protesters flooded the Prudential Center in Boston, disrupting Black Friday shopping at the mall as they continued to call for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

Videos shared on social media show the group carrying signs and waiving flags as they shouted.

Boston police said no arrests were made, or no incidents were reported while the protesters were inside the mall.

NBC10 Boston did reach out to mall management but hasn't heard back.​

